Brace yourself for a flavor showdown with War Gamez gummies from In House Melts. These little THC-loaded goodies are like a fruit salad in a wrestling match, each bite leaves a knockout flavor. Inspired by the cult classic movie, these gummies are designed to pack a punch that even Rocky would be proud of. With a terpene profile that boasts 8.68% Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a palate experience more exciting than a season finale cliffhanger. Packing a THC level of 71.93% and a CBG level of 2.81%, these gummies are your ticket for a rollercoaster ride. So, nab your tin of War Gamez and get ready for some edible entertainment. But remember, "Is it a game, or is it real?" These gummies are as real as it gets, and they're here to wage a delicious war on your taste buds.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.