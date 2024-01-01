Brace yourself for a flavor showdown with War Gamez gummies from In House Melts. These little THC-loaded goodies are like a fruit salad in a wrestling match, each bite leaves a knockout flavor. Inspired by the cult classic movie, these gummies are designed to pack a punch that even Rocky would be proud of. With a terpene profile that boasts 8.68% Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a palate experience more exciting than a season finale cliffhanger. Packing a THC level of 71.93% and a CBG level of 2.81%, these gummies are your ticket for a rollercoaster ride. So, nab your tin of War Gamez and get ready for some edible entertainment. But remember, "Is it a game, or is it real?" These gummies are as real as it gets, and they're here to wage a delicious war on your taste buds.

