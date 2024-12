"Get ready to make a splash with Antero Science's Wet Wet! This hybrid marvel, a cross of Watermelon OG and Purple Punch, boasts a THC level of 75.23% and a terpene profile of 4.60%. The result? An experience that’s as refreshing as a dip in a cool pool on a hot day.



Let the delicious flavors of Blueberry and Passion Fruit envelop your senses, creating a taste sensation that’s both invigorating and delightful. With top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Wet Wet offers the perfect balance of uplift and calm, leaving you feeling happy and relaxed.



The inclusion of CBG at 1.19% provides an added layer of clarity, making this gummy an ideal choice for those looking to unwind while keeping their creative juices flowing. So, grab your Wet Wet and dive into a world of flavor and relaxation!"

