When daylight gives way to twilight, let the Winter Sunset batch from Binske be your companion on a voyage to tranquility. These gummies, a blend of Chimera and Sugar Cane strains, are like a lullaby for the senses. Top it off with the terpene profile of Limonene, Linalool, and Pinene, and you've got a one-way ticket to Upliftville. With THC content at a whopping 72.08% and CBG at 4.35%, these gummies are like a warm, fuzzy blanket for your mind. So kick off your shoes, sink into your favorite chair, and let the Winter Sunset take you on a magical ride to cloud nine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.