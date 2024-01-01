When daylight gives way to twilight, let the Winter Sunset batch from Binske be your companion on a voyage to tranquility. These gummies, a blend of Chimera and Sugar Cane strains, are like a lullaby for the senses. Top it off with the terpene profile of Limonene, Linalool, and Pinene, and you've got a one-way ticket to Upliftville. With THC content at a whopping 72.08% and CBG at 4.35%, these gummies are like a warm, fuzzy blanket for your mind. So kick off your shoes, sink into your favorite chair, and let the Winter Sunset take you on a magical ride to cloud nine.

Show more