As the day fades into twilight, let Humble Farm's Winter Sunset be your perfect companion. This indica strain, a captivating blend of Dip N Stix and Chimera #3, boasts a THC potency of 72.56% and a terpene profile of 8.91% that promises to wrap you in a warm embrace.



Indulge in the refreshing flavors of Blue Ice and Mimosa, evoking the essence of a crisp winter evening. The top terpenes—Limonene, Linalool, and Pinene—work together to create a soothing effect, melting away the chill of the day while elevating your mood. Feel the stress dissolve as you enjoy a serene escape that invites relaxation.



With a CBG content of 4.29%, clarity and calmness accompany your high, ensuring every moment feels golden. So, settle in, breathe deep, and let Winter Sunset guide you into a peaceful night.

