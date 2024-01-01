Guess who's coming to dinner? The Yes Chef! batch from iion Cannabis is ready to wine and dine your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 3.93%, including the big guns Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are all about relaxation and couch lock. The THC content of 72.20% and CBG content of 2.81% ensure a balanced and intense experience, full of smiles and bliss. So, set the table, shout 'Yes Chef!' and get ready for a culinary journey that's sure to leave you feeling satisfied and inspired. Bon appétit!

