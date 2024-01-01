Guess who's coming to dinner? The Yes Chef! batch from iion Cannabis is ready to wine and dine your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 3.93%, including the big guns Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are all about relaxation and couch lock. The THC content of 72.20% and CBG content of 2.81% ensure a balanced and intense experience, full of smiles and bliss. So, set the table, shout 'Yes Chef!' and get ready for a culinary journey that's sure to leave you feeling satisfied and inspired. Bon appétit!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.