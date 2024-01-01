Get ready to roar with the elegance of a French cheetah with Zeetah Pizz, cultivated by the botanical wizards at Bonsai Cultivation. Crafted from the fusion of Zk*ttles and Cheetah Piss, this strain screams refinement and finesse, reminiscent of the French cheetah in Robert Dallet's artistic masterpiece. Offering a body-like high great for pain relief, thanks to the top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, it still keeps you on your toes, much like a cheetah on the prowl. With a THC content of 72.22% and CBG of 2.64%, it's a potent punch of power. Perfect for gym buffs or hiking enthusiasts, Zeetah Pizz is your trusty sidekick for an agile and energetic day.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.