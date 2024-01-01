Get ready to roar with the elegance of a French cheetah with Zeetah Pizz, cultivated by the botanical wizards at Bonsai Cultivation. Crafted from the fusion of Zk*ttles and Cheetah Piss, this strain screams refinement and finesse, reminiscent of the French cheetah in Robert Dallet's artistic masterpiece. Offering a body-like high great for pain relief, thanks to the top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, it still keeps you on your toes, much like a cheetah on the prowl. With a THC content of 72.22% and CBG of 2.64%, it's a potent punch of power. Perfect for gym buffs or hiking enthusiasts, Zeetah Pizz is your trusty sidekick for an agile and energetic day.

