Get ready to zoom through your day with Zeetah Zeetah from Bonsai Cultivation! This batch is so fast, it had to be said twice! With a mix of Zk*ttlez and Cheetah Piss strains, these Açai Berry and Mimosa flavored gummies will give you a burst of energy like a crack of lightning. The terpene profile of Zeetah Zeetah is off the charts, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene leading the way at 4.78%. These terpenes, combined with the high THC content of 73.12% and CBG of 1.99%, create a potent and exhilarating experience, perfect for starting your day off with a Zang! So grab a tin of Zeetah Zeetah and get ready to race through your day with lightning-fast energy!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.