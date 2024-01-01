Get ready to zoom through your day with Zeetah Zeetah from Bonsai Cultivation! This batch is so fast, it had to be said twice! With a mix of Zk*ttlez and Cheetah Piss strains, these Açai Berry and Mimosa flavored gummies will give you a burst of energy like a crack of lightning. The terpene profile of Zeetah Zeetah is off the charts, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene leading the way at 4.78%. These terpenes, combined with the high THC content of 73.12% and CBG of 1.99%, create a potent and exhilarating experience, perfect for starting your day off with a Zang! So grab a tin of Zeetah Zeetah and get ready to race through your day with lightning-fast energy!

