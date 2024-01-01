Get ready to be zpritzed with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Zpritzer from Malek's Premium Cannabis. This batch, created from a mix of Runtz x Grape Pie + MAC strains, is like a superhero team-up of flavors and effects. With a terpene percentage of 6.71%, this syrup is packed with potential. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids - THC at 71.71% and CBG at 2.86%. This combination is sure to deliver a powerful punch. So whether you're adding it to your favorite drink or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, get ready to experience a zpritz of pure bliss.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.