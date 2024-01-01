Get ready to be zpritzed with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Zpritzer from Malek's Premium Cannabis. This batch, created from a mix of Runtz x Grape Pie + MAC strains, is like a superhero team-up of flavors and effects. With a terpene percentage of 6.71%, this syrup is packed with potential. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids - THC at 71.71% and CBG at 2.86%. This combination is sure to deliver a powerful punch. So whether you're adding it to your favorite drink or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, get ready to experience a zpritz of pure bliss.

Show more