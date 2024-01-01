Get your flip-flops on and set your out-of-office reply because our ZZ Trop batch from In House Melts is about to take you on a tropical vacation! These gummies taste like someone crammed an entire beach party into a tin. The Sangria and Tropical Punch flavors will have your taste buds doing the limbo. With a terpene percentage of 6.19%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, the sensory experience is like a Hawaiian shirt for your palate. And with a THC level of 72.86% and CBG level of 2.85%, it's a party that won't stop till dawn. So grab a tin of ZZ Trop and let's get this fiesta started!

