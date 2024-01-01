Get your flip-flops on and set your out-of-office reply because our ZZ Trop batch from In House Melts is about to take you on a tropical vacation! These gummies taste like someone crammed an entire beach party into a tin. The Sangria and Tropical Punch flavors will have your taste buds doing the limbo. With a terpene percentage of 6.19%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, the sensory experience is like a Hawaiian shirt for your palate. And with a THC level of 72.86% and CBG level of 2.85%, it's a party that won't stop till dawn. So grab a tin of ZZ Trop and let's get this fiesta started!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.