About Diamond Business Loans
Diamond Business Loans, funds most types of businesses NATIONWIDE from our Los Angeles (Beverly Hills) Office and does NOT charge application or Professional Service Fees. We are a nationally recognized financial company serving all of our clients' business lending needs. Here at Diamond Business Loans, with our expertise as a Direct Lender, Syndicate, and partnerships with national lenders we can provide all of your business loan, finance and lease needs. Are you looking for funding for your Cannabis / Marijuana / Cultivation Business? Are you a startup or existing business? We are able to fund Dispensary (dispensaries) / Grow Operations / Wholesale / Retail / Edibles and many other MMJ related businesses. Our 3 main programs: - Unsecured Capital (Cash) Program up to $150,000 per signer/owner STARTUPS OK! (MUST have 680 FICO Score or higher) - Commercial Real Estate Purchase Financing up to $5 Million (30% down required or max LTV 70%. Minimum loan amount 500K) - Equipment Programs / Case by Case (At this time WE ONLY FUND IN THE U.S.A.) ALL NEW STATES are eligible to apply, call, and discuss.
Available in
United States