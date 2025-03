Get ready to tie the knot with the delightful Wedding Gelato! This Indica-dominant strain, boasting a whopping 32.33% THC, is the ultimate partner for a blissful evening in.



Genetics: A luscious union of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake, Wedding Gelato is the perfect match for those looking to unwind and celebrate love… or just a serene night on the couch with snacks.



Aroma & Flavor: Imagine a sweet, creamy dessert that’s just as enticing as your favorite wedding cake! With notes of vanilla, citrus, and a hint of earthy pine, this strain waltzes on your palate, leaving you craving more. It's like a sugar rush at a wedding—just without the awkward dance moves.



So, whether you're planning a quiet evening or a celebration with friends, let Wedding Gelato be the delightful addition to your soirée. Cheers to love and laughter, one puff at a time!

