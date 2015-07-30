Lamb's Bread Sugar 1g
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Lamb's Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
595 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
