Dime Bag
Lemon Jack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Lemon Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!