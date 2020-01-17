Sherblato Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Sherblato effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
3% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
3% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!