Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
