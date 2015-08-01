About this product
Strain: HENDRIX (S)
• Contains micro-crystals of THCa
• High terpene, full spectrum extract submerged in a thick layer of juicy terpenes.
WE METICULOUSLY SELECT EXTRACTS THAT ARE MADE ONLY WITH TOP SHELF PREMIUM CANNABIS. SPECIALLY CURATED, PRECISELY FOR CANNABIS CONNOISSEURS TO EXPERIENCE UNIQUE AND VIBRANT TERPENE PROFILES COMPLIMENTED WITH EXTREME POTENCY. Enjoy!
About this strain
There are many genetic combinations that fall under the name Jimi Hendrix, but this southern Oregon hybrid descends from Jack Herer, Headband, and Black Cherry Soda. Led by its sativa genetics, Jimi Hendrix delivers a cerebrally focused jolt of euphoric energy that helps feed creativity and focus in low doses. In a show of its diverse terpene profile, Jimi Hendrix has a complex aroma that spans flavors from earthy pine to sweet lemon and citrus.
Jimi Hendrix effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
63% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Headaches
27% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
27% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
ADD/ADHD
27% of people say it helps with add/adhd
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dime Industries
ABOUT US
Dime Industries is quickly becoming the leading cannabis brand because of our superior hardware, potent concentrates and delicious cannabis flavor profile. All Dime products have been vigorously lab tested and vetted by cannabis connoisseurs ensuring everyone has the ultimate “Think Higher” experience.
The name Dime has become synonymous with “trusted, safe, and powerful”. We use lab grade metals and glass to ensure the safest cannabis consumption for our users.
We have cultivated a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers that has evolved Dime Industries from a brand to a lifestyle.
Find out why Dime has the highest client satisfaction in the marketplace by picking up one of our products today!
BATTERY
• Longest lasting 4.2v high capacity battery
• Most powerful and reliable battery in the industry
• Universal with all 510 thread cartridges
• Turbo chip offering a custom heating curve and instantly heats up between 425°f to 480°f
• Proprietary smart chip for flavor preservation and to prevent over burning
• 2 click pre-heat option
• Includes a carrying case for device safety and cleanliness
TANK
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Large inverted plates for massive hits
• 14mm coil provides double the heating area
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
DISPOSABLE
• Ready to use, rechargeable device
• The only 600mg on the market
• Convenient all-in-one device
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Inverted dual ceramic plates for smooth large hits
• 12mm coil provides larger surface area
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Proprietary heating curve that instantly heats up between 375°F and 425°F for no burn and consistent even hits
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
• Rechargeable
LIVE RESERVE
Our live reserve is formulated with melted diamonds and high terpene extract, from premium flower to provide the most delicious tasting live resin on the market. The strains are limited, so buy one today while you still can!
LIMITED EDITION
Limited Edition is a flavor line we drop in limited skus. Guaranteed to be sold out.
