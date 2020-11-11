About this product
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Dime Industries
State License(s)
CDPH-10002933
PAAA-HWQ6-ZJ30
C11-0000470-LIC
00000109ESVM44878444