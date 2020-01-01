Poposition Press
The Pop Up Book of Marijuana
About Poposition Press
Poposition Press is a small independent press that designs, publishes and distributes unique limited edition pop up books created with contemporary artists. Published titles include Jim Mahfood’s Pop Up Funk, The Pop Up Art Book, Junko Mizuno’s Triad, Skinner’s Necronomicon , David A. Carter’s One Thousand and One Handbags and Dimensional Cannabis: The Pop Up Book of Marijuana with Mike Giant.
Available in
Worldwide, United States