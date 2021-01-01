About this product
Dipper by Dip Devices is a unique and multi-functional torchless concentrate vaporizer for portable dabbing and vaping. Dipper features a powerful 900 mAh battery. The innovative Vapor Tip Atomizer is a convenient and simple way to dab without a rig and torch or any loading. The Quartz Crystal Atomizer allows the user to load the Dipper like a traditional pack-and-go dab pen but get a true dab rig hit.
About this brand
Unparalleled in versatility, our devices evolve and adapt to you. Artful and innovative engineering allows you to consume cannabis how, when, and where you want. All designs feature our patented airflow technology, eliminating the need for inconvenient butane torches, and easily adjustable power settings elevate your experience with purer flavors and more clouds.