Dipped by Green Labs

Pre-rolls
CBD Harlequin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
THC 0.03%
CBD 0.46%
Pre-rolls
Headband Infused Preroll 1g
THC 37%
CBD 0.21%
Pre-rolls
Northern Lights Infused Pre-Roll 1g
THC 84.07%
CBD 0.12%
Pre-rolls
God's Bud Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Tangie Pre-Roll
