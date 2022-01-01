About this product
CBD Daily Intensive Cream Triple Strength is a rich, creamy CBD cream for pain (extra strength), packed with essential oils including powerful Hemp CBD, Shea Butter, Aloe, Lavender, and other beneficial naturally derived ingredients. It targets pain and creates an immediate soothing sensation while moisturizing your skin. Now, it comes with three times the strength of the original formula, for those days when you need some extra relief.
Features:
- Moisturizes and soothes skin instantly
-Enhances well-being and aids in post-workout recovery!
- Rich, creamy, formula
- Our most powerful CBD cream! Great for sore muscles, and post workouts!
- Original Mint Scent (Menthol + Cedarwood)
Features:
- Moisturizes and soothes skin instantly
-Enhances well-being and aids in post-workout recovery!
- Rich, creamy, formula
- Our most powerful CBD cream! Great for sore muscles, and post workouts!
- Original Mint Scent (Menthol + Cedarwood)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Direct CBD Online
Direct CBD Online was created to provide the highest quality CBD products and accessories directly to your doorstep.
We want to provide our customers with the highest quality CBD products available. And we want the process to be simple, too: quick and easy payment, the quickest delivery possible, and of course, a fair price.
We want to provide our customers with the highest quality CBD products available. And we want the process to be simple, too: quick and easy payment, the quickest delivery possible, and of course, a fair price.