CBD Daily Intensive Cream Triple Strength is a rich, creamy CBD cream for pain (extra strength), packed with essential oils including powerful Hemp CBD, Shea Butter, Aloe, Lavender, and other beneficial naturally derived ingredients. It targets pain and creates an immediate soothing sensation while moisturizing your skin. Now, it comes with three times the strength of the original formula, for those days when you need some extra relief.



Features:



- Moisturizes and soothes skin instantly

-Enhances well-being and aids in post-workout recovery!

- Rich, creamy, formula

- Our most powerful CBD cream! Great for sore muscles, and post workouts!

- Original Mint Scent (Menthol + Cedarwood)