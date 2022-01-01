Lazarus Naturals High Potency CBD Tincture Oil is carefully extracted and formulated in-house at their facility to bring you a high-quality product at a price anyone can afford. Their high potency tinctures are over three times as potent as the Standard Potency CBD tinctures.



This product is available in a 30ml bottle containing 1500mg, a 60ml bottle containing 3,000mg, or a 120ml bottle containing 6,000mg. Furthermore, these bottles feature graduated droppers, so you can easily see how much tincture you are taking. Each ml contains 50mg of CBD.



Lazarus Naturals high potency CBD tinctures contain whole-plant CBD extract. Whole-plant extracts offer more benefits than other refined options on the market. Tinctures such as these feature a full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. Lazarus Naturals CBD extract is blended with hemp seed oil, fractionated coconut oil, and avocado oil. These healthy oils all combine to provide a truly delicious and versatile product that you’ll love taking each day. Be sure to check out other flavored varieties, too.