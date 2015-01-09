Discount Cannabis Seeds
Dr Krippling Incredible Bulk Feminised Cannabis Seeds
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Genetics: Big Bud x Super Skunk x Green Spirit
80% Indica / 20% Sativa
THC: Up to 24%
Yield Indoor: 7-8 weeks - 600-1000 gr/m2
Yield Outdoor: Beg – mid Sept - 800 -1500 gr. per plant
A great choice to unwind at the end of the day - Relaxing High.
Ideally needs to be switched to flower before it is 2 feet tall, or else it can be difficult to maintain indoors.
Almost impossible to hurt Incredible Bulk Cannabis Seeds, this cannabis plant can take a huge range of ph / nutrient fluctuations, withstands extremes in heat and moisture, and joyfully devours any CO2 enhancement.
These Cannabis Seeds create a cannabis plant that mutates and adapts to its environment, one perfectly grown, big plant can produce up to the same yield of twenty plants of normal size.
80% Indica / 20% Sativa
THC: Up to 24%
Yield Indoor: 7-8 weeks - 600-1000 gr/m2
Yield Outdoor: Beg – mid Sept - 800 -1500 gr. per plant
A great choice to unwind at the end of the day - Relaxing High.
Ideally needs to be switched to flower before it is 2 feet tall, or else it can be difficult to maintain indoors.
Almost impossible to hurt Incredible Bulk Cannabis Seeds, this cannabis plant can take a huge range of ph / nutrient fluctuations, withstands extremes in heat and moisture, and joyfully devours any CO2 enhancement.
These Cannabis Seeds create a cannabis plant that mutates and adapts to its environment, one perfectly grown, big plant can produce up to the same yield of twenty plants of normal size.
Incredible Bulk effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!