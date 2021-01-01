Loading…
Beracky Glass Drop Down Adapter

by Discount E-Nails
About this product

Features:
N Style & S Style
Adapter Joint: 14mm Male and Female
Adapter Features: Straight and Parallel Joint
Material: Glass
Drop down adapters keep your rig cleaner and are easy to clean themselves.
They also moves the coil away from the mouth piece on an e-nail setup.

