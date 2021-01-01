About this product
Beracky Glass Drop Down Adapter
Features:
N Style & S Style
Adapter Joint: 14mm Male and Female
Adapter Features: Straight and Parallel Joint
Material: Glass
Drop down adapters keep your rig cleaner and are easy to clean themselves.
They also moves the coil away from the mouth piece on an e-nail setup.
https://discountenails.com/
Features:
N Style & S Style
Adapter Joint: 14mm Male and Female
Adapter Features: Straight and Parallel Joint
Material: Glass
Drop down adapters keep your rig cleaner and are easy to clean themselves.
They also moves the coil away from the mouth piece on an e-nail setup.
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!