About this product
Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit
This quartz banger fits the crossing 30mm coil
Joint size: 14mm Male
Includes:
1x 30mm Opaque Joint Quartz Nail
1x Bowl Insert
1x Carb Cap
1x Pin Coil-Nail Fastener
*NOTE: Crossing 30mm Coil Sold Separately*
https://discountenails.com/
This quartz banger fits the crossing 30mm coil
Joint size: 14mm Male
Includes:
1x 30mm Opaque Joint Quartz Nail
1x Bowl Insert
1x Carb Cap
1x Pin Coil-Nail Fastener
*NOTE: Crossing 30mm Coil Sold Separately*
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!