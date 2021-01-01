About this product

Crossing 30MM Quartz Micro E-Nail Kit



1. Comes with a 30mm Quartz Nail: 14mm male rig joint



(we sell quartz adapters separately to fit different joints)



2.Auto shut off timer function (you can set the time)



3.Black and Green mini/micro size control box.



4.Heats up only 45 SECONDS to 710 degrees.



5.More convenient, heats up fast.



6.Has a very long operating



life.



How to operate:



-Hold down the middle button for 5 seconds to turn on/off the unit.



-Click - to decrease temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit and click + to increase temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit.



-Click the middle button 5 times to change the auto shut off time from 0-5 hours.



-0 means no shut off.



-The default shut off time is 2 hours.



-The temperature range is from 220F-990F



Includes:



1 Controller Box



1 Opaque Joint Quartz Nail 30mm Coil Size



(14mm male rig joint)



1 Quartz Bowl (Nail Insert)



1 Glass Carb Cap



1 Nail-Coil Metal Pin Fastener



1 Charging Cord



1 Power Chord



1 Gift Box



1 User Manual



Specifications:

Brand name Crossing

Model Mini/Micro E-nail

Color black and green

Updated Features

Shut off timer

Weight 0.8KG

Power 150W

Temperature 220°F~999°F

Voltage 120v

The length of power line 1.8M

The length of heating ring 1.2M

The material of heating coil

Stainless steel

The material of box middle aluminium alloy, two sides plastic

The material of the nail

titanium grade 2

The material of heating wire cover



Fire proof kevlar

Warranty



heating cord: 3 months



control box:1 year



