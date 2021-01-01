About this product
Crossing Poseidon Bundle
Features :
1. EZ TC mode 380F/420F/460F.
2. Wattage mode 25W.
3. Stainless steel atomizer & battery.
4. Removable mouthpiece.
5. Splash guard.
6. Adjustable airflow system.
7. Replacement coil
Contents:
1 EZ Battery
1 Sai Atomizer
1 Triple Titanium & Quartz coil for EZ TC Mode
1 Jumbo Kanth- & Quartz coil for Wattage Mode
1 USB Cable 2 Extra O-rings
1 Poseidon bubbler
1 Carb cap & dab tool
1 Base Stand
Model EZ poseidon bubbler
Style wax vaporizer
Special splash cap(Patent Pending)
Coils 4mm kanth- wire quartz coil, triple titanium quartz coil
Material of coils kanth- wire...
Bubbler 2 pc
Work wattage 25w
EZ TC mode 380F/420F/460F
Thread ego 510
Resistance 0.25ohm...
Material all stainless steel
Function adjustable airflow
Package gift box
Weight 0.46kg
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!