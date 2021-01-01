About this product
Fancier Double Quartz & Titanium E-Nail Kit
Nail Options:
Nail Choice #1: Titanium/Titanium Quartz Hybrid
Nail Choice #2: Quartz Banger/Straight Quartz Nail
The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees.
The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath.
Please refer to the included user manual before operating.
The quartz nail bottoms are 14/18mm male rig joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes the quartz nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female.
The titanium nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment.
They fit most all rigs!
Kit Includes:
1x PID Temperature Controller Box
1x Heating Coil
1x Power Cable
1x Titanium Nail (2x choices above)
1x Titanium Carb Cap
1x Quartz Nail (2x choices above)
1x Quartz Carb Cap
1x 14/18mm Female Adapter
1x Case
2x Silicon Jars
1x User Manual
Fancier E-Nail Specifications:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F
Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F
Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1
Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
