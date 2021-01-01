About this product
Fancier E-Nail Controller Basic Kit
The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The coil will heat from room temperature to 710 Degrees in about 3 minutes. The temperature range is 0-999 degrees. The Coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath cover.
Coil size choice: 10mm Flat, 16mm, 20mm, 25mm
Kit Includes:
1x PID Temperature Controller Box
1x Heating Coil
1x Power Chord
1x User Manual
Fancier E-Nail Features:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F
Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F
Wattage 110W
Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
https://discountenails.com/
