About this product

Fancier E-Nail Controller Basic Kit



The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The coil will heat from room temperature to 710 Degrees in about 3 minutes. The temperature range is 0-999 degrees. The Coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath cover.



Coil size choice: 10mm Flat, 16mm, 20mm, 25mm



Kit Includes:

1x PID Temperature Controller Box

1x Heating Coil

1x Power Chord

1x User Manual



Fancier E-Nail Features:

Brand Name Fancier

Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail

Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ

Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F

Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F

Wattage 110W

Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)

Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath

Thermocouple Type “K” type

PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)



https://discountenails.com/