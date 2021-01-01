About this product
Fancier Double Quartz E-Nail Kit
The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes.
Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees.
The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath.
Please refer to the included user manual before operating.
The Quartz nails are 14/18mm male joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes the nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female.
Kit Includes:
1x PID Temperature Controller Box
1x Heating Coil
1x Power Cable
1x Quartz Banger Nail14/18mm Male
1x Straight Quartz Nail 14/18mm Male
1x 14/18mm Female Adapter
1x Quartz Banger Carb Cap
1x Straight Nail Carb Cap
1x Aluminum Case
2x Silicon Jars
1x User Manual
Fancier E-Nail Features:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Word Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature ~ 999°F
Temperature stability Around 5°F-7°F(depends on environment)
Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints:
14MM Male,18MM Male,14MM Female,18MM Female Joints 4 in 1
Coil Shaped Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
https://discountenails.com/
The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes.
Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees.
The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath.
Please refer to the included user manual before operating.
The Quartz nails are 14/18mm male joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes the nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female.
Kit Includes:
1x PID Temperature Controller Box
1x Heating Coil
1x Power Cable
1x Quartz Banger Nail14/18mm Male
1x Straight Quartz Nail 14/18mm Male
1x 14/18mm Female Adapter
1x Quartz Banger Carb Cap
1x Straight Nail Carb Cap
1x Aluminum Case
2x Silicon Jars
1x User Manual
Fancier E-Nail Features:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Word Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature ~ 999°F
Temperature stability Around 5°F-7°F(depends on environment)
Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints:
14MM Male,18MM Male,14MM Female,18MM Female Joints 4 in 1
Coil Shaped Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!