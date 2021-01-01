About this product

Fancier Double Quartz E-Nail Kit

The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes.

Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees.

The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath.

Please refer to the included user manual before operating.

The Quartz nails are 14/18mm male joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes the nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female.



Kit Includes:

1x PID Temperature Controller Box

1x Heating Coil

1x Power Cable

1x Quartz Banger Nail14/18mm Male

1x Straight Quartz Nail 14/18mm Male

1x 14/18mm Female Adapter

1x Quartz Banger Carb Cap

1x Straight Nail Carb Cap

1x Aluminum Case

2x Silicon Jars

1x User Manual

Fancier E-Nail Features:

Brand Name Fancier

Key Word Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail

Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ

Temperature Range Room Temperature ~ 999°F

Temperature stability Around 5°F-7°F(depends on environment)

Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints:



14MM Male,18MM Male,14MM Female,18MM Female Joints 4 in 1

Coil Shaped Barrel (Spiral)

Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath

Thermocouple Type “K” type

PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)



https://discountenails.com/