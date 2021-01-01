About this product
Fancier Quartz Hybrid E-Nail Kit
Nail: 6 in 1 Quartz Hybrid Nail
Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber
*Reaches 710 degrees in about 3 minutes*
*Temperature range is 0-999 degrees*
Every Kit Includes:
1x PID temperature controller Box
1x coil (20mm Size)
1x AC power cable(1.5m)
1x Quartz Hybrid Nail
1x Quartz Dish
2x Silicone containers
1x Zipper Case
1x User Manual
The Quartz Hybrid nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment.
They fit most all rigs!
Fancier E-Nail Specifications:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F
Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F
Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 10MM Male, 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 10MM Female, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 6 in 1
Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
(Approximate Size)
