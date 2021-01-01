About this product
Fancier Titanium Nail Case Kit
Titanium Nail Sizes: 10mm flat, 16mm, 20mm
The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees.
The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with a 10mm, 16mm, or 20mm inner diameter size choice. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath.
Please refer to the included user manual before operating.
The titanium nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment.
They fit most all rigs!
Kit Includes:
1x PID Temperature Controller Box
1x Heating Coil
1x Power Cable
1x Titanium Nail
1x Titanium Carb Cap
1x Case
2x Silicon Jars
1x User Manual
Fancier E-Nail Features:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E-Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F
Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F
Titanium Nail with Adapter Joints: 10MM Male, 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 10MM Female, 14MM Female, 18MM Female- Joints 6 in 1
Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
(Approximate Size)
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!