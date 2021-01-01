About this product

Fancier Titanium Nail Case Kit

Titanium Nail Sizes: 10mm flat, 16mm, 20mm



The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees.

The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with a 10mm, 16mm, or 20mm inner diameter size choice. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath.

Please refer to the included user manual before operating.



The titanium nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment.

They fit most all rigs!



Kit Includes:

1x PID Temperature Controller Box

1x Heating Coil

1x Power Cable

1x Titanium Nail

1x Titanium Carb Cap

1x Case

2x Silicon Jars

1x User Manual



Fancier E-Nail Features:

Brand Name Fancier

Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E-Nail, Fancier Nail

Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ

Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F

Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F

Titanium Nail with Adapter Joints: 10MM Male, 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 10MM Female, 14MM Female, 18MM Female- Joints 6 in 1

Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)

Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath

Thermocouple Type “K” type

PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)

(Approximate Size)



