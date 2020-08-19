About this product
Flat Top Round Bottom Quartz Banger Nail
-2mm thickness
-19.5 outer diameter to fit 19.8/20mm coils
-Arm/Holder/Rest for coil
Length:74.5mm/Width: 29.6mm
Rig Joint Fitment Choices:
10mm,14mm,18mm male and female
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!