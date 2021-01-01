About this product
Details of reclaim catcher adapter:
Joint: Female & Male
Size: 14mm / 18mm (choose size below)
Weight: About 20g
Application: Glass Rigs / Quartz Nails
Material: Glass
Color: As Pictured
Includes:
1x Glass Drop Down Adapter
1x Glass Bowl
2x keck clips (normally white+blue)
https://discountenails.com/
Joint: Female & Male
Size: 14mm / 18mm (choose size below)
Weight: About 20g
Application: Glass Rigs / Quartz Nails
Material: Glass
Color: As Pictured
Includes:
1x Glass Drop Down Adapter
1x Glass Bowl
2x keck clips (normally white+blue)
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!