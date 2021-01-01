About this product

Greenlightvapes G9 Mini H-Enail 2.0 Kit



The G9 Mini H-enail 2.0 is a smaller version of our classic H-enail.



No coil,power cable,torch,or butane is necessary to dab.



The Mini H-enail is a portable,rechargeable,battery powered dabbing device,



featuring a ceramic heating base and 3 temperature settings.



Each Mini H-enail includes a titanium,ceramic,and quartz nail to give you optimal flavor each time.



Glass fittings:Silicone rings

Battery capacity: 18500/1500mAh

Charging port: 2 mm round USB port

Charging time:2 hours number of heating cycles on complete charge.



Kit Includes:



1*G9 Mini Henail with non-removable lithiumion battery.



1*Glass pipe attachment.



1*Magnetic stainless steel dabber/carb cap.



1*Replacement ceramic nail.



1*Replacement quartz nail.



1*2.0 Round USB charger.



1*Mini Henail manual.



1*Warranty service card.



1*Cardboard gift box.



Key Features:

- Interchangeable Ceramic Base

- Three Different XL Nails

- 3 Temperature Settings

- Long Lasting 1500mAh Battery

- Small & Portable



Q&A

1. How hot does the dish get?

The dish can heat up to 980°F on the max setting, and reaches the target temperature in under 30 seconds.



2. How many uses can the Henail handle off a single charge?

The Henail can handle 45-50 hits off a full charge.



3. Can you set temperatures?

Yes, Henail can be put on 3 different heating temperatures.



4. How long does it take to charge?

It can take about 2 hours for a full battery charge.



5. Can I replace the heating dish?

Yes, all the nails are repalceable



6. How long is the warranty and what does it cover?

1-year warranty on all electrical components.



7. What happens if the glass breaks?

Our warranty only covers electrical components.



8. What do I do if the holes get clogged in the glass?

You can run it under warm water/soak glass in alcohol and the holes will unclog



