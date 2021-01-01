About this product
Greenlightvapes G9 Mini H-Enail 2.0 Kit
The G9 Mini H-enail 2.0 is a smaller version of our classic H-enail.
No coil,power cable,torch,or butane is necessary to dab.
The Mini H-enail is a portable,rechargeable,battery powered dabbing device,
featuring a ceramic heating base and 3 temperature settings.
Each Mini H-enail includes a titanium,ceramic,and quartz nail to give you optimal flavor each time.
Glass fittings:Silicone rings
Battery capacity: 18500/1500mAh
Charging port: 2 mm round USB port
Charging time:2 hours number of heating cycles on complete charge.
Kit Includes:
1*G9 Mini Henail with non-removable lithiumion battery.
1*Glass pipe attachment.
1*Magnetic stainless steel dabber/carb cap.
1*Replacement ceramic nail.
1*Replacement quartz nail.
1*2.0 Round USB charger.
1*Mini Henail manual.
1*Warranty service card.
1*Cardboard gift box.
Key Features:
- Interchangeable Ceramic Base
- Three Different XL Nails
- 3 Temperature Settings
- Long Lasting 1500mAh Battery
- Small & Portable
Q&A
1. How hot does the dish get?
The dish can heat up to 980°F on the max setting, and reaches the target temperature in under 30 seconds.
2. How many uses can the Henail handle off a single charge?
The Henail can handle 45-50 hits off a full charge.
3. Can you set temperatures?
Yes, Henail can be put on 3 different heating temperatures.
4. How long does it take to charge?
It can take about 2 hours for a full battery charge.
5. Can I replace the heating dish?
Yes, all the nails are repalceable
6. How long is the warranty and what does it cover?
1-year warranty on all electrical components.
7. What happens if the glass breaks?
Our warranty only covers electrical components.
8. What do I do if the holes get clogged in the glass?
You can run it under warm water/soak glass in alcohol and the holes will unclog
