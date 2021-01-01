Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Discount E-Nails

Discount E-Nails

Greenlightvapes G9 Mini H-enail Kit 2.0

Buy Here

About this product

Greenlightvapes G9 Mini H-Enail 2.0 Kit

The G9 Mini H-enail 2.0 is a smaller version of our classic H-enail.

No coil,power cable,torch,or butane is necessary to dab.

The Mini H-enail is a portable,rechargeable,battery powered dabbing device,

featuring a ceramic heating base and 3 temperature settings.

Each Mini H-enail includes a titanium,ceramic,and quartz nail to give you optimal flavor each time.

Glass fittings:Silicone rings
Battery capacity: 18500/1500mAh
Charging port: 2 mm round USB port
Charging time:2 hours number of heating cycles on complete charge.

Kit Includes:

1*G9 Mini Henail with non-removable lithiumion battery.

1*Glass pipe attachment.

1*Magnetic stainless steel dabber/carb cap.

1*Replacement ceramic nail.

1*Replacement quartz nail.

1*2.0 Round USB charger.

1*Mini Henail manual.

1*Warranty service card.

1*Cardboard gift box.

Key Features:
- Interchangeable Ceramic Base
- Three Different XL Nails
- 3 Temperature Settings
- Long Lasting 1500mAh Battery
- Small & Portable

Q&A
1. How hot does the dish get?
The dish can heat up to 980°F on the max setting, and reaches the target temperature in under 30 seconds.

2. How many uses can the Henail handle off a single charge?
The Henail can handle 45-50 hits off a full charge.

3. Can you set temperatures?
Yes, Henail can be put on 3 different heating temperatures.

4. How long does it take to charge?
It can take about 2 hours for a full battery charge.

5. Can I replace the heating dish?
Yes, all the nails are repalceable

6. How long is the warranty and what does it cover?
1-year warranty on all electrical components.

7. What happens if the glass breaks?
Our warranty only covers electrical components.

8. What do I do if the holes get clogged in the glass?
You can run it under warm water/soak glass in alcohol and the holes will unclog

https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!