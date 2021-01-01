About this product
The Tick E-nail kit features the industry's ONLY auto timing function for a set auto power shut off. This keeps consumers much safer for daily dabbers that leave their E-nail on for long periods of time. The Tick E-nail also features high quality hybrid titanium/quartz nail for optimal flavor hits in a matter of seconds. Its real-time temperature control allows the device to reach a varying temperature range of 0F-999F. It reaches 710 Degrees in 30 seconds. The oversized HD display makes reading and changing the temperature much easier. The body is small (4.3" tall by 2.0" wide), durable and super easy to use!
Nail/Coil Size Choices:
10mm flat/16mm/20mm
The Kit includes:
1x Tick E-nail
1x Titanium/Quartz Hybrid Nail
1x Carb Cap & Dab Tool
1x Power Chord
1x Heating Coil
1x User Manual
1x Elegant Box
Key Features:
Precise temperature control
Small, durable, and easy to use
Optimal flavor hits with ti/quartz hybrid nail
Temperature range of 0F-999F
Stable temperature with a +/-5F variance
Heats up faster with a 30 second warmup
User set timer function (automatic power off)
