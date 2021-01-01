About this product

The Tick E-nail kit features the industry's ONLY auto timing function for a set auto power shut off. This keeps consumers much safer for daily dabbers that leave their E-nail on for long periods of time. The Tick E-nail also features high quality hybrid titanium/quartz nail for optimal flavor hits in a matter of seconds. Its real-time temperature control allows the device to reach a varying temperature range of 0F-999F. It reaches 710 Degrees in 30 seconds. The oversized HD display makes reading and changing the temperature much easier. The body is small (4.3" tall by 2.0" wide), durable and super easy to use!



Nail/Coil Size Choices:



10mm flat/16mm/20mm



The Kit includes:



1x Tick E-nail

1x Titanium/Quartz Hybrid Nail

1x Carb Cap & Dab Tool

1x Power Chord

1x Heating Coil

1x User Manual

1x Elegant Box



Key Features:



Precise temperature control

Small, durable, and easy to use

Optimal flavor hits with ti/quartz hybrid nail

Temperature range of 0F-999F

Stable temperature with a +/-5F variance

Heats up faster with a 30 second warmup

User set timer function (automatic power off)



