About this product

Greenlightvapes G9 E-Nail Kit

Size Choice:

20mm/16mm/10mm coil with matching size nail



Description:

The G9 classic mini e-nail is a plug-and-play smart PID controller. It is for controlling the hot runner coli heater. This controller is professionally built with XMT-7100 PID and tuned. The Mini e-nail will heat from room temperature to max 1300℉(Approx. 700℃)within 1 to 2 minutes with almost no temperature overshot.

Diameter 10mm coil is flat coil; while 16mm and 20mm coils are barrel shape coils. The coil is rated as 100W under 110VAC. The cable is 5 feet long with black Kevlar Fire retardant sleeve.

The universal nail is made of grade 2 titanium. It has 4 disassemble pieces, which can be configured into male nail or female nail. This makes it a 4 in 1 fitment nail to fit most all rigs.



Kit includes:



1x G9 classic mini e-nail temperature control box with digital screen

1x Adjustable titanium nail - 4 in 1 fits most rigs- 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female

1x 6 ft. removable power cable

1x 5 ft. long heating coil cord featuring a non-flammable Kevlar sheath

1x Titanium carb cap with removable dab tool

1x Product box.



https://discountenails.com/