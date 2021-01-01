About this product
Greenlightvapes G9 E-Nail Kit
Size Choice:
20mm/16mm/10mm coil with matching size nail
Description:
The G9 classic mini e-nail is a plug-and-play smart PID controller. It is for controlling the hot runner coli heater. This controller is professionally built with XMT-7100 PID and tuned. The Mini e-nail will heat from room temperature to max 1300℉(Approx. 700℃)within 1 to 2 minutes with almost no temperature overshot.
Diameter 10mm coil is flat coil; while 16mm and 20mm coils are barrel shape coils. The coil is rated as 100W under 110VAC. The cable is 5 feet long with black Kevlar Fire retardant sleeve.
The universal nail is made of grade 2 titanium. It has 4 disassemble pieces, which can be configured into male nail or female nail. This makes it a 4 in 1 fitment nail to fit most all rigs.
Kit includes:
1x G9 classic mini e-nail temperature control box with digital screen
1x Adjustable titanium nail - 4 in 1 fits most rigs- 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female
1x 6 ft. removable power cable
1x 5 ft. long heating coil cord featuring a non-flammable Kevlar sheath
1x Titanium carb cap with removable dab tool
1x Product box.
https://discountenails.com/
Size Choice:
20mm/16mm/10mm coil with matching size nail
Description:
The G9 classic mini e-nail is a plug-and-play smart PID controller. It is for controlling the hot runner coli heater. This controller is professionally built with XMT-7100 PID and tuned. The Mini e-nail will heat from room temperature to max 1300℉(Approx. 700℃)within 1 to 2 minutes with almost no temperature overshot.
Diameter 10mm coil is flat coil; while 16mm and 20mm coils are barrel shape coils. The coil is rated as 100W under 110VAC. The cable is 5 feet long with black Kevlar Fire retardant sleeve.
The universal nail is made of grade 2 titanium. It has 4 disassemble pieces, which can be configured into male nail or female nail. This makes it a 4 in 1 fitment nail to fit most all rigs.
Kit includes:
1x G9 classic mini e-nail temperature control box with digital screen
1x Adjustable titanium nail - 4 in 1 fits most rigs- 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female
1x 6 ft. removable power cable
1x 5 ft. long heating coil cord featuring a non-flammable Kevlar sheath
1x Titanium carb cap with removable dab tool
1x Product box.
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!