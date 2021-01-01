About this product
Jet Bubbler Percolator Rig
Specifications:
Height: 8.5inches
Joint Size: 14mm Female
Weight: 7 Ounces
Included Extras:
Blue Bowl (for flower), Quartz Banger Nail (for torches)
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!