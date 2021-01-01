Loading…
Logo for the brand Discount E-Nails

Discount E-Nails

Kanboro Tech Ecube Master 2

About this product

Kanboro Ecube Master 2 Kit
The Ecube Master 2 is the newest released flagship portable e-nail kit from Kanboro Tech. They took what they had learned from manufacturing e-nails for other popular brands and added some clever innovations of their own. The main feature and difference from the Ecube Master is the sleek new body design with the "bolt" button. Also it features a 1 piece glass mouthpiece with no joints. The LED screen has also been upgraded. The Ecube uses a 4mm removable and replaceable ceramic heating rod that connects via 2 gold plated pins to ensure a good connection. Another difference from most other E-Nails out there is the larger size of the nail itself. The unit comes with a titanium, a ceramic, and a quartz nail ranging in size from 14.5 mm to 16 mm in diameter.
Features:

- Full Ceramic Top

- Plug-in Replaceable Heating Rods

- Replaceable Nails

- Battery Lasts Up To 45 Uses

- Heats Up In 30 Seconds

-LED screen

- Temp Range 200-900℉

- Extremely Portable

- All-in-one dab set up, easy for the average starter

Includes:

1x Explosive/Water-proof Case

1x Ecube Master 2 Body

1x Kanboro Silicon Container

1x Magnetic Carb Cap with Tool

1x Glass Attachment

1x 18650 battery

2x heating rods

1x Ceramic Nail 16mm

1x Ti-Nail 14.5mm

1x Quartz Nail 16mm

1x Magnetic Stand

1x Replacement O-Rings

1x USB Charging Cable

1x User`s Manual

