About this product

Kanboro Tech Subdab

Kanboro Tech has just released a truly portable E-Nail device with the Subdab. The Subdab features a removable 700 mAh 18350 battery with Micro USB charging to give you the power to take it with you. There is a replaceable ceramic cup to hold your full melt concentrates and a handy built in loading tool and dab jar. The unit comes with a glass mouthpiece to be used by itself, or you can attach the 14mm or 18mm adapter to use with your favorite glass bubbler.



Features & Specifications

Battery: 700mAh Removable 18350 Battery

Size: 4.53in X 2.13in

Built-In Dab Jar and Tool

3 Click Turn On/Off

3 Seconds to 400°F, 10 Seconds to 600°F

Can Be Used By Itself Or With A Glass Bubbler (14 and 18mm Adapter Included)

Pure Ceramic Nail For Quick Heating and Clean Taste



In The Box

1 - Subdab Body

1 - Subdab Atomizer

1 - Glass Mouthpiece

1 - 14mm/18mm Glass Rig Adapter

1 - USB Charging Cable

1 - Silicone Suction Base Stand

1 - User Manual

2 - Silicone O-Rings

1 - 700 mAh 18350 Battery



