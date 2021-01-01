About this product
Kanboro Tech Subdab
Kanboro Tech has just released a truly portable E-Nail device with the Subdab. The Subdab features a removable 700 mAh 18350 battery with Micro USB charging to give you the power to take it with you. There is a replaceable ceramic cup to hold your full melt concentrates and a handy built in loading tool and dab jar. The unit comes with a glass mouthpiece to be used by itself, or you can attach the 14mm or 18mm adapter to use with your favorite glass bubbler.
Features & Specifications
Battery: 700mAh Removable 18350 Battery
Size: 4.53in X 2.13in
Built-In Dab Jar and Tool
3 Click Turn On/Off
3 Seconds to 400°F, 10 Seconds to 600°F
Can Be Used By Itself Or With A Glass Bubbler (14 and 18mm Adapter Included)
Pure Ceramic Nail For Quick Heating and Clean Taste
In The Box
1 - Subdab Body
1 - Subdab Atomizer
1 - Glass Mouthpiece
1 - 14mm/18mm Glass Rig Adapter
1 - USB Charging Cable
1 - Silicone Suction Base Stand
1 - User Manual
2 - Silicone O-Rings
1 - 700 mAh 18350 Battery
