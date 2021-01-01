Loading…
KanboroTech Giant

by Discount E-Nails
KanboroTech Giant

Colors: White and Black

Technical specifications:

Use for: wax/concentrates

Input: 5V/1A

Li-Ion battery 1500mAh

Resistance(Ω): ：1.2±0.05ohm

Instant-heat coil

Color:black or white

Ceramic Vapor Tip

Material: Stainless steel

Feature:

*2in1 dip &dab stick vaporizer

*No chamber to load. No torch

*Rechargeable 1500mAh Li-on battery

* Instant-heat coil --Ceramic Vapor Tip

*Mini high borosilicate glass with water filtration

*Micro-USB charging

*Cool stand. Easy to clean

Package includes:

1 Gaint vaporizer

1 Silicone rings

1 Glass bubbler

1 Cleaning swap

1 Micro USB cable

1 Silicone container

1 Spare ceramic nozzle

1 User manual

1 Elegant box

Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!