About this product
KanboroTech Giant
Colors: White and Black
Technical specifications:
Use for: wax/concentrates
Input: 5V/1A
Li-Ion battery 1500mAh
Resistance(Ω): ：1.2±0.05ohm
Instant-heat coil
Color:black or white
Ceramic Vapor Tip
Material: Stainless steel
Feature:
*2in1 dip &dab stick vaporizer
*No chamber to load. No torch
*Rechargeable 1500mAh Li-on battery
* Instant-heat coil --Ceramic Vapor Tip
*Mini high borosilicate glass with water filtration
*Micro-USB charging
*Cool stand. Easy to clean
Package includes:
1 Gaint vaporizer
1 Silicone rings
1 Glass bubbler
1 Cleaning swap
1 Micro USB cable
1 Silicone container
1 Spare ceramic nozzle
1 User manual
1 Elegant box
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!