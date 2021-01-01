About this product

LTQ Vapor 4x7" Rosin Press Plate Kit



Package size :334mm*142mm*285mm(13.1"*5.6"*11.2")



Product Weight:12lbs



Each Kit Contains:

PID temp control box

Heating rods *4

11.8"*15.7" non-stick silicone pad *1

Silicone Jar Containers *1

Stainless steel collection spatula

Allen key *2 pcs

Magnet *4 pcs

4"X7" anodized heat press plates

3"X5" 90micro rosin bags *5pcs

Mounting screws *10pcs

Folded Parchment paper(20*30cm)*10 pcs

User manual



Description:

1. Bi-Metal: Stainless Steel & Aluminum

2. 1,000 Watts , PID Temp controller box including 4-piece heating rods, 250 watts per rods and 1,000 in total.

3. 2-piece Heating Plates,the size is 4''x7"

4. 2 Independently Controlled Heat Zones

5. The phenolic insulation ensures that only the area you want to heat up does. Keeping your frame cool to the touch 6.The universal adapter allows you to use these plates with any press



LTQ Vapor RPP-47 Anodized Uncaged Press Plate Kits with 4 Pcs Rod Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Pair it With 20-Ton H Frame Hydraulic Press



Features:

•Alignment & Safety - Newer Version RPP-47 Allows the Bottom Platen to Secure on the Hydraulic Press to Align Both Platens for Safety During Pressing.



•Innovative 10mm Slim Insulator - Allows Machine to Reach a Temperature of 225F in 4-5 Minutes While Protecting the Hydraulics from Overheating.

•4"X7" Heat Press Plates - Well Suited to Large Batches Pressing for Industrial Use; Pairs Well With a 20 Ton Hydraulic Shop Press

•Food-grade Heated Platens - Made of Anodized 6061 Aluminum; Easy to Clean and Best Flavor Guaranteed.

•1,000 Watts with 4Pcs Heating Rods - Quick Heating Up to Set Temperature; Evenly, and Accurate Temperature Delivered Utilizing Separated Thermocouple and Heating Rods.



https://discountenails.com/