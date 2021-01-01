Loading…
LTQ Vapor IE-Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails
About this product

Introducing the LTQ Vapor IE-Nail, a delicate device for wax, concentrates and dry herb! I has two nails, dry herb nail and quartz nail, for your different preference.

The operational device features full temperature control. The fast heating time of 15 seconds will bring you an amazing vaping experience too!

Parameters

Package Size:135mm*75mm*185mm

Product Size:128mm*50mm*15mm

The length of power line: 1.8m

The length of heating coil wire:1.2M

Product Weight: 320g

Suitability: wax, concentrates, dry herb
Heating time: 15s
Resistance: 1.6ohm
Voltage: 110v/220v
Power: 100w
Quartz nail and dry herb nail can replaced

Box Contains:

1. IE-Nail Controller
2. Hybrid Ti/Quartz nail/dry herb nail 16mm
3. Carb cap with removable dab tool
4. Power cord
5. Heat coil 16mm
6.User manual
7Canvas bag

About this brand

Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!