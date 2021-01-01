About this product
Introducing the LTQ Vapor IE-Nail, a delicate device for wax, concentrates and dry herb! I has two nails, dry herb nail and quartz nail, for your different preference.
The operational device features full temperature control. The fast heating time of 15 seconds will bring you an amazing vaping experience too!
Parameters
Package Size:135mm*75mm*185mm
Product Size:128mm*50mm*15mm
The length of power line: 1.8m
The length of heating coil wire:1.2M
Product Weight: 320g
Suitability: wax, concentrates, dry herb
Heating time: 15s
Resistance: 1.6ohm
Voltage: 110v/220v
Power: 100w
Quartz nail and dry herb nail can replaced
Box Contains:
1. IE-Nail Controller
2. Hybrid Ti/Quartz nail/dry herb nail 16mm
3. Carb cap with removable dab tool
4. Power cord
5. Heat coil 16mm
6.User manual
7Canvas bag
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!