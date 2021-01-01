About this product

Introducing the LTQ Vapor IE-Nail, a delicate device for wax, concentrates and dry herb! I has two nails, dry herb nail and quartz nail, for your different preference.



The operational device features full temperature control. The fast heating time of 15 seconds will bring you an amazing vaping experience too!



Parameters



Package Size:135mm*75mm*185mm



Product Size:128mm*50mm*15mm



The length of power line: 1.8m



The length of heating coil wire:1.2M



Product Weight: 320g



Suitability: wax, concentrates, dry herb

Heating time: 15s

Resistance: 1.6ohm

Voltage: 110v/220v

Power: 100w

Quartz nail and dry herb nail can replaced



Box Contains:



1. IE-Nail Controller

2. Hybrid Ti/Quartz nail/dry herb nail 16mm

3. Carb cap with removable dab tool

4. Power cord

5. Heat coil 16mm

6.User manual

7Canvas bag



