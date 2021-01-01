Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

LTQ Vapor Rosin Press Machine KP-1

by Discount E-Nails
Buy Here

About this product

LTQ Vapor Rosin Press Machine KP-1 is a well made Rosin Press Machine for making pure wax/concentrates. It has a small size and high pressure. Withe dual heating plates, it will be very easier to press oil. You just need to wrap the flower body with baking paper and put it in the middle of the heating plate. Press the handle several times to suqeeze the upper and lower heating plates into place and stop for 30s and then wait for wax/concentrates. The LTQ Vapor Rosin Press Machine KP-1 also provides temperature control function. The heating tube will automatically heat to the set temperature. And the recommended temperature is 220℉.

Parameters

Size:195mm x 130mm x 312mm
Using voltage:90-120V, 220-240V
Machine power:200W (100W per heating tube, a total of two heating tubes)
Plate size:115mm x 120mm

Includes:

1 x Rosin press machine(KP-1)
1 x Power cable
6 x Stickers
1 x Stainless steel dab tool(A)
1 x Silicone container
1 x User manual
10 x Baking paper
4 x Magnetic absorption

https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Discount E-Nails
Discount E-Nails
Shop products
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!