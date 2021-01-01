About this product

Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit



The Majesty dual controller is excellent for displays, trade shows, events, or just if you have a lot of friends! It allows the user to run two different rigs at once with two different PID controllers.



Specifications

Control Box:

Working Voltage: AC110V 60Hz

Output Voltage: AC110V

Power: 135W



Heating Coil:

Working Voltage: AC110V 60Hz

Power: 120W

Ground Resistance: Below 2Ω

Ground Potential: Below 2mv



Kit Includes:

1pc dual PID enail controller

2pcs heating coils

1pc power cable

1pc manual

1pc gift box



Coil Size Choices:

10mm Flat, 16mm, 20mm, 25mm



https://discountenails.com/