About this product
Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit
The Majesty dual controller is excellent for displays, trade shows, events, or just if you have a lot of friends! It allows the user to run two different rigs at once with two different PID controllers.
Specifications
Control Box:
Working Voltage: AC110V 60Hz
Output Voltage: AC110V
Power: 135W
Heating Coil:
Working Voltage: AC110V 60Hz
Power: 120W
Ground Resistance: Below 2Ω
Ground Potential: Below 2mv
Kit Includes:
1pc dual PID enail controller
2pcs heating coils
1pc power cable
1pc manual
1pc gift box
Coil Size Choices:
10mm Flat, 16mm, 20mm, 25mm
https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!