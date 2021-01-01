About this product
Menovo Devil E-Nail Box Kit
Coil Sizes: 16mm/20mm
Nail Models: Titanium / Quartz Hybrid.
(Bottom of Nails are 6 in 1 rig fitment- 10mm,14mm,18mm male and female)
Specifications:
Size 97*77*141mm
Material: Metal E-nail Controller Box
Color: Orange Devil Design
Heating coil size:10mm/16mm/20mm
Power:100W
Voltage:110V
Weight:1.46KG
Temperature:0~999 degree C
Company: Menovo
Professional parameters
Resistance Wire:Ni Cr 80-20
Wattage Tolerance:+ 10%
Resistance Tolerance:+ 10%
Insulation:> 5 M W
Unheated Length: 35mm (Standard)
Thermocouple: K type
Die Electrical Strength:800V A/C
Maximum Sheath Temperature: Nine hundred and ninety-nine Degrees C
Package Includes:
l 1x Menovo Devil E-nail Controller
l 1x Titanium or Hybrid Ti/Quartz Nail
l 1 x Carb Cab & Removable Dab Tool
l 1x Power Cord
l 1x Heat Coil/16mm or 20mm
l 1x User Manual
l 1x Elegant Box
l 2x Silicone Containers
l 1 Remote Control
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!