Menovo Devil E-Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails
About this product

Menovo Devil E-Nail Box Kit

Coil Sizes: 16mm/20mm

Nail Models: Titanium / Quartz Hybrid.

(Bottom of Nails are 6 in 1 rig fitment- 10mm,14mm,18mm male and female)

Specifications:

Size 97*77*141mm

Material: Metal E-nail Controller Box

Color: Orange Devil Design

Heating coil size:10mm/16mm/20mm

Power:100W

Voltage:110V

Weight:1.46KG

Temperature:0~999 degree C

Company: Menovo

Professional parameters

Resistance Wire:Ni Cr 80-20

Wattage Tolerance:+ 10%

Resistance Tolerance:+ 10%

Insulation:> 5 M W

Unheated Length: 35mm (Standard)

Thermocouple: K type

Die Electrical Strength:800V A/C

Maximum Sheath Temperature: Nine hundred and ninety-nine Degrees C

Package Includes:

l 1x Menovo Devil E-nail Controller

l 1x Titanium or Hybrid Ti/Quartz Nail

l 1 x Carb Cab & Removable Dab Tool

l 1x Power Cord

l 1x Heat Coil/16mm or 20mm

l 1x User Manual

l 1x Elegant Box

l 2x Silicone Containers

l 1 Remote Control

https://discountenails.com/
