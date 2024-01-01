Paramour 4 Smart E-Rig Kit

The Paramour 4 changed everything. Right size to hold in one hand, Craft your perfect dabbing experience with precision using Paramour 4, a high-performing 3D Ceramic Heating Chamber featuring the Joystick Cap and laser cut perc slots, make Full Heating Full Flavor. Last you about 30 sessions before needing a recharge. Featuring premium water filtration for smoother hits, unique user heat settings and a single-button interface, The Paramour 4 makes enjoying hash easy.



Easy One-Button Control:

Built-in buttons and east user-friendly LED display. Enjoy a hassle-free experience with direct temperature control and automatic heating.



Precise Temperature Adjustment:

Instead of fixed temperature increments, customize your experience with precision, paired with the 3D ceramic chamber, fine-tuning the temperature to achieve the perfect dab



Powerful Hits:

Powerful hits that deliver heavy clouds for an intense dab session



What's Included

Paramour 4 Device, Loading Tool, Micro USB Cable



Paramour Protection & Warranty

The Paramour 4 is covered for 180 days under the Paramour warranty

