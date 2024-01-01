Paramour 4 Smart E-Rig Kit

About this product

The Paramour 4 changed everything. Right size to hold in one hand, Craft your perfect dabbing experience with precision using Paramour 4, a high-performing 3D Ceramic Heating Chamber featuring the Joystick Cap and laser cut perc slots, make Full Heating Full Flavor. Last you about 30 sessions before needing a recharge. Featuring premium water filtration for smoother hits, unique user heat settings and a single-button interface, The Paramour 4 makes enjoying hash easy.

Easy One-Button Control:
Built-in buttons and east user-friendly LED display. Enjoy a hassle-free experience with direct temperature control and automatic heating.

Precise Temperature Adjustment:
Instead of fixed temperature increments, customize your experience with precision, paired with the 3D ceramic chamber, fine-tuning the temperature to achieve the perfect dab

Powerful Hits:
Powerful hits that deliver heavy clouds for an intense dab session

What's Included
Paramour 4 Device, Loading Tool, Micro USB Cable

Paramour Protection & Warranty
The Paramour 4 is covered for 180 days under the Paramour warranty

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!
