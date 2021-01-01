About this product

Plus Glass "Smoke Ring Donut"



Size: 8.5 Inches Tall

Thickness: 3.5-4mm

Weight: 8 Ounces

Colors: Reseda Green/Lavender/Peachblow

Joint Type: 14mm Female



Your smoke rushes through the twin donut ring cooling chambers and fantastic crystalline tubing, as our Showerhead style percolator offers optimum diffusion through 360 degrees of diffused flow.



You will be amazed by the beautiful flowing smoke streams, the smooth quiet diffuser, and the stunning good looks of this heady artistic creation. Experience the brilliance of our new color versions, the latest members of this groundbreaking design!



The "Smoke Ring Donut" is not all about good looks, this is one seriously nice functioning pipe. Flavorful and hard hitting, this is a driver... not just another pretty rig on the shelf.



Try yours today, and experience the thrill of the Smoke Ring!



