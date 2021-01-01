About this product
SB Three Chamber Recycler Rig
Features a removable mouth piece for easy cleaning
Size: 13.8 Inches Tall
Joint Type: 14mm male
Included Accessories: Glass Bowl (for flower)
https://discountenails.com/
Features a removable mouth piece for easy cleaning
Size: 13.8 Inches Tall
Joint Type: 14mm male
Included Accessories: Glass Bowl (for flower)
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!