About this product

SOC Peak Vaporizer Kit



Colors: Black, White, Blue



Features:



2600mAh Battery

4 Temperature Settings from 450° F to 600° F

Sesh Mode: Increase Heat and duration by 15 seconds

Lightning Warmup & LED Light Indicator

Micro USB Rechargeable

Compact 6.25" tall; 3.5" wide and 2.75" deep



Take the best from the Puffco Peak, Kandypens Oura, Dr. Dabber Switch, and put them into a compact, affordable package and you would get this, the SOC E-Nail! The SOC is a portable concentrate e-rig vape capable of heating up to 600° F in under 30 seconds, allowing you to enjoy your essential oils and concentrates without the hassle of breaking out your glass rig and blowtorch. Simply choose from 4 temperature settings, heat it up, and enjoy!



S.O.C. stands for System on Chip, meaning the SOC is run by a smart on-board chip, allowing it to accurately reach and maintain temperatures and overall system settings throughout uses. Just like the Puffco Peak, the SOC uses a ceramic bowl with a ceramic topper for efficient heating and large cloud production. If you're into cloud chasing and love producing huge vapor clouds, the SOC has got you covered!



The SOC is only 6.25" tall making it one of the shortest E Rigs on the market today, and also one of the hottest! With a max temperature of 600° F coupled with a ceramic chamber to ensure maximum vapor, any concentrate or oil you put inside will give you one of the best experiences when you draw it out!

Four Temperature Settings



Low



Med



High



Peak



The SOC features 4 temperature settings, from 450° F to 600° F, in 50° increments. To cycle through the temp settings, click the button three times while the device is not heating up.



Low (Small Load): 450° F

Medium (Medium Load): 500° F

High (Large Load): 550° F

Peak (XL Load): 600° F



The SOC device features intelligent temperature calibration, which provides a more consistent experience during repeated use. This means that, though the average heat up time is around 30 seconds, actual times may vary.

Checking the SOC's 2600mAh Battery



100% - 75%



75% - 50%



50% - 25%



25% - 0%



While the SOC vape is on, click the power button once at any time to display the remaining battery life. The battery life is indicated by color, and you can fully charge the battery in 2.5 hours.



Engaging the SOC Peak "Sesh Mode"



The SOC has got you covered! This awesome vape has a "sesh mode" that increases heat and extends your session by 15 seconds. Use it to boost heat or to share with your friends.



Whether you want to share or if you want more vapor, simply double click when the SOC is at its target temperature to initiate sesh mode. Any time you want to extend it, just tap the button twice again and as often as you need to enjoy everything your concentrate's got!

What's Included with the SOC Vape



Open up the box and you'll find everything packed nicely within a custom-cut foam padding. There are two levels, so once you take out the SOC E-Rig don't forget to take out one layer of foam!



SOC Base, 2600mAh Li-Ion Battery

Hand Blown borosilicate Glass Piece

Removable Atomizer

3x Ceramic Bowls

Ceramic Atomizer Cover

Hand Blown Carb Cap

Metal Loading Tool

Silicone Storage Jar

3x Snappable, Isopropyl Alcohol-filled Cotton Swabs

USB recharging cable



The SOC is loaded with everything necessary for a good time, and even comes with replacement ceramic bowls.

How to Use Your SOC Portable E-Rig



Interested in learning how to use the SOC before you get it? Check out this Quick Start guide!



Fully charge device before first use. Device pulses white while charging and turns off automatically when complete.

With the glass chamber removed from the base, fill glass with water just above the air holes. Do not fill glass while attached to base. If necessary, dry the glass to ensure no water is allowed into the lower section.

Align inlet hole on the front of the glass with atomizer. Carefully push the front of the glass into the base, then the back.

To lock / unlock the device, quickly click the power button 5 times.

Quickly click the button 3 times to select heat settings.



Blue: 450° F; Green: 500° F; Orange: 550° F; White: 600° F.

Use the Metal Loading Tool to place contents on the bottom surface of the bowl (not the sides).

Place carb cap on top of atomizer.

Hold the button for 3 seconds to initiate heat-up. Pulsing light indicates heat-up mode is active.



Because the system uses smart technology to adjust the heating based on content the heating time may vary, but the average heating time is around 30 seconds.

Heating can be canceled at any time by holding the button again.

When fully heated, the SOC will emit a long beeping tone and the light will flash. Inhale gently for the best results!

Use a cotton swab to clean the chamber after each use.



Follow these instructions and you will keep your SOC in tip-top shape for years to come.

Cleaning Instructions



Proper cleaning is just as important as enjoying your concentrates. SOC recommends a thorough cleaning every 20 uses and following these simple instructions will help you keep your device working like new all throughout its life. These same instructions are inside the manual.



Ensure everything has cooled before starting.

Remove the Glass Chamber before unscrewing or re-inserting the atomizer.

Clean carb cap and glass by soaking in isopropyl alcohol. Rinse clean with water after.

Atomizer can be cleaned with isopropyl alcohol fully assembled or disassembled (all ceramic pieces removed; see instructions for detailed view). Be sure to clean gold connector on base and bottom of atomizer with an alcohol soaked cotton swab.



If your bowl cannot be easily removed, do not attempt to forcefully remove it.

WARNING: After cleaning, allow all parts to dry thoroughly before use. Do not get the base wet- it's electric and will break or short circuit.



